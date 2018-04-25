Climate change raises risks to defense

The Defense Department reports that climate change puts half of our military sites at risk due to extreme weather events, and stirs up instability in vulnerable areas of the world.
Besides being massively expensive, drought, flooding and other extreme weather events lead to political instability, war and refugees. Our government scientists and relevant agencies report climate change is affecting us now.
The major scientific academies around the world concur. Fortunately, there are some positive signs in Congress. The House Climate Solutions Caucus is steadily adding members, now totaling 72, half Republican and half Democrat.
This caucus was instrumental in defeating an amendment to forbid the Defense Department to assess how climate change is impacting the military. The military is moving more and more towards sustainable energy, since they realize it is less vulnerable to attack and saves lives. We don’t have time to waste because climate change causes itself to accelerate.
Please urge your representatives to take this threat seriously. You can find useful, clear bipartisan information on successfully addressing climate change from Citizens’ Climate Lobby, citizensclimatelobby.org.
Christine Missik
Danville
