Real gun rights: Repeal Second Amendment

There seems to be some confusion about the meaning of the Second Amendment. Following, is the way I see it:
Actually, I was born with the right to keep and bear arms (per the Supreme Court). The Second Amendment says that, as a member of a well regulated militia, my right shall not be infringed.
If you will study that closely, the Second Amendment is actually trying to deny me the right I was born with, by telling me that I have to belong to a “well-regulated militia” in order to keep and bear arms. I say we should get rid of the Second Amendment.
Of course, the politicians won’t hear of that. It would cost them a fortune.
Edmund Wells
Frenchburg
