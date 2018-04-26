Rosemond lacked data on child mental health

“Enlightenment Now” by Steven Pinker includes a reference to Betteridge’s Law of Headlines: Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered with the word no. This was in reference to a 2006 National Institutes of Health study titled “Is There an Epidemic of Child or Adolescent Depression?”
Answer: No. The study concluded “there is no evidence for an increased prevalence of child or adolescent depression over the past 30 years.”
I was surprised the very next day, April 11, to see on page 1 of the Living section the headline “Is there a child, teen mental health crisis in the U.S.?” The author, syndicated psychologist John Rosemond, answered “yes” His evidence: “Today’s child by age 16, is five to 10 times — depending on the source — more likely to experience a prolonged emotional crisis than was a child raised in the 1950s. For example, ...”
OK, he’s going to tell us about some of those sources, right? Wrong. Instead we get a worthless anecdote: “For example, I do not remember, nor have I ever run into a person my age who remembers a high-school classmate committing suicide.”
We are all now concerned with fake news. I rely on the Herald-Leader to fact-check what it prints. I guess with syndicated columnists, they are like a pig in a poke? Regardless, in matters of public health and science, data and evidence are what matter — not opinion and anecdotes. Rosemond’s lack of data and evidence should have been noted.
Chris Heinz
Lexington
