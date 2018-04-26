Second thoughts on the Cats

I was going to point out that only two of the 20 starters in this year’s Final Four were freshmen which seems to cast serious doubts on Coach John Calipari’s business model. I then read how the University of Kentucky’s freshmen had bonded and become brothers and, boy, did feel silly.
There I was, completely immersed in the thought of another national championship, especially after the Wildcats were the beneficiaries of the greatest string of upsets in NCAA history, and I had completely missed the heart-wrenching feel-good drama. I vowed that would not happen again.
I then fretted that UK”s lack of one-and-done talent might jeopardize this year’s annual charity autograph tour but I was humbled again. Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, proving again why he’s the best in the business, already had contingency plans in place. Get ready BBN. The senior cheerleaders autograph tour is coming to a location near you.
Mike Downs
Paris
