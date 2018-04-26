Ban good for dogs, people

Just a word about dog breeds. Growing up, my family raised English setters. As puppies, at age 6 weeks, they could already “set” birds. They would hold up one leg, tail would go straight out, head forward and hold that pose until “released.”
Each breed has a specific function and from birth is pre-programmed to perform in that capacity. Otherwise, why have different breeds? What would be the point?
There are very good reasons for banning certain dogs from certain situations. I would be happier in an area where none of the 11 breeds mentioned in the McConnell’s Trace letter to residents were allowed. People who choose to enjoy the convenience of close community living, such as grocery stores and shopping centers, must realize they cannot live in the country and city at the same time.
Those “good dogs” deserve better. They are not bred to be pets. They are working dogs and should have a real job. German shepherds should be busy. Not baby sitting.
I could go on and on but will spare you. I agree with McConnell’s Trace deed of restrictions — for the good of the people and the dogs.
Donna C. Jennings
Lexington
