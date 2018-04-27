Keep Riggs as Court Clerk

As a retired Fayette Circuit judge, I enthusiastically support Vince Riggs in his campaign to remain the Fayette Circuit Court clerk, an office he has held since 2013.
Since taking office, Riggs has maintained a level of dedication and service to this position and has worked hard to modernize, streamline and improve the services of this office which are varied and important to the court and to citizens. He has the skills, drive and the concern for the public that make him by far the most qualified candidate in this race. It is a formidable challenge to run the circuit clerk’s office efficiently and at the same time constantly improve service to the courts and the public. Riggs has shown he is up to that challenge. It is essential to the continued efficient running of the courts that he continue as circuit clerk.
Please vote for Vince Riggs on May 22.
