Disgusting insult to McGrath

When I ran for a Kentucky congressional seat as an Independent in 2012, I met Geoff Young several times as we both gathered signatures. Young was running for the Kentucky House under the Green Party.
When I watched Young in a congressional debate this week call candidate Amy McGrath a “war criminal,” I was shocked at such a disgusting statement. McGrath served our country with honor and distinction and Young’s comment was a huge insult to all who have served, regardless of party affiliation.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time he has recklessly attacked his primary opponents. In 2016, he mocked Nancy Jo Kemper for being the pastor of a local church. I think we both know how well that worked out for him.
I ask voters of the 6th District to forgive Young but don’t vote for him.
Randolph S. Vance
Pueblo, Colo
