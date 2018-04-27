‘One and dumped’ not working

One-and-done was worth a try, but even the best concepts don’t always bear fruit.
What one-and-done has provided University of Kentucky basketball is one national championship and some possibilities.
It also has produced players whose only goal is an NBA contract. Recently, it’s resulted in a group of players in need of a barber who play street basketball instead of a team game. Some also have names difficult to pronounce and with whom UK fans can’t identify.
The only winner in all this is Coach John Calipari. He is getting his recruits to the NBA. But is that why he’s being paid some $8 million a season? Many of us thought he was hired to win national championships.
It used to be an honor and a privilege to wear a UK uniform. Kentucky youngsters aspired to that. But it now appears that Kentucky high school players aren’t good enough for UK.
Villanova has succeeded with athletes who earn their diplomas and, in the process, win national titles.
Perhaps it’s time to rethink the future of UK basketball.
Ed Ford
Richmond
