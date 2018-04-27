Let men try teaching or child care, and see what happens to wages

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that many of our nation’s K-12 educators are underpaid for the amount of work that they do. The same goes for child-care workers.
Most are female, and any job that is predominantly occupied by women will never pay what men would be paid if they were the ones working as teachers and day-care workers. I cannot imagine the majority of men I know taking care of children in a day-care center. Their nerves just won’ tallow it. Most men feel that child care is better suited for women.
If things were truly equal in this country, teachers and child-care workers would be paid well just like car manufacturers pay their people. Most manufacturing jobs that pay well are always mostly male. If the facility manufactures food products that require assembly lines and fast-moving hands, you will see mostly women working there.
Teachers don’t get paid what they should be paid because many older conservative men run this country, and they don’t feel women should be paid much for dealing with children, period. Let a bunch of men start working as teachers or day-care workers and watch how fast teachers’ wages increase.
Yolanda Averette
Lexington
