UK needs more Quade Greens

Thanks to Quade Green for stating his intent to return to the University of Kentucky next season. The lure of money in professional sports is strong and peer pressure increases every year for players to take the leap.
But there are serious consequences for those not ready for that extreme transition. It may lead to the premature end of a career. For the last few seasons, I have begun to question the viability of Coach John Calipari’s system. What we are losing as a result of this revolving-door system is the connection to the players, with fewer names to retire and careers to remember.
By the same token, professional basketball fans are gaining a familiarity with Coach Cal’s players, by virtue of their talent and success. Their success rate is unrivaled and indisputable.
But we still need a strong basketball culture here in the Bluegrass. We need more players like Dominique Hawkins, Alex Poythress and Darius Miller — players of high quality who become leaders on the court and who the fans love and remember.
Big Blue Nation wants the player connection and the consistency (and championships) more than the high success rate of players-turned-pro. Can you bring back that balance?
Sean McElroy
Lexington
Comments