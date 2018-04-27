GOP zombies protecting Trump

The release of James Comey’s memos by the House GOP is its latest gambit to undermine Robert Mueller’s investigation. It engages in this destructive mischief even as it becomes clearer by the day that President Donald Trump and his top associates have a history of associations with Russian government proxies.
Having made their Faustian bargain with the sitting president, Republicans now see no other course than to protect him by any means having apparently concluded that his fall will inevitably be theirs, as well.
There is nothing worse than a party choosing to preside over the collapse of democracy rather than oppose a compromised president whose base they live in mortal fear of. It’s a base they have done so much to create with anti-government, anti-labor, anti-immigrant, anti-science, racist lies.
Should that Frankenstein devour its creator, it would be justice served. In a way, that has already happened; the Republican Congress has become the epitome of a zombie party. Trump, on the other hand, obviously thinks this monstrous base can be manipulated and conned indefinitely. Long enough to complete the coup: a Trump dynasty — the Shangri-La of branding.
Robert Emmett Curran
Richmond
