Trump puts vandals at the helm

So the man that President Donald Trump is putting in charge of NASA is a non-scientist and, additionally, states that he does not believe in man-induced climate change. Really it feels like Trump has taken the dumbest, most disruptive children in a sixth-grade class and put them in charge of our country.
They are like overgrown children in grownup’s clothing running amok controlling the management of our government agencies. These are people, by and large, who knowledgeable and capable scientists and career professionals would not give the time of day to. But they are in charge of organizations whose functions they do not understand and whose charter they are openly hostile to.
This is a prescription for disaster and every day it gets worse. This administration is a pathetic joke and the country’s best, most effective and most valuable institutions are being besmirched and despoiled by this willfully ignorant group of vandals.
Jim Porter
Danville
