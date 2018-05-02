Writers weigh in on candidates in May 22 primary

Stay positive, Democrats
Have you heard the negative ads by Amy McGrath, Jim Gray and Reggie Thomas, all Democratic candidates for the 6th District? No? Me neither. What a welcome change and unusual concept in our current political climate. Isn’t the lack of negativity nice? Keep it up, candidates. Maybe for once we will be inclined to vote for a positive candidate rather than voting against someone.
Jane Alexander
Lexington
Gorton right choice
In this year’s crowded mayoral primary race, the best choice for Lexington is clear. Linda Gorton is a true public servant who has a proven track record of putting our community’s needs and interests first.
As a business owner and lifelong Lexingtonian, I have seen Lexington evolve into a truly dynamic city that is attractive to businesses and professionals. We need a leader who will harness what makes Lexington unique to create jobs and ensure we have the educated and skilled workforce to fill those jobs. Gorton is that leader.
No other candidate has the experience and ability to bring people together to solve problems and create solutions like Gorton. In her hands, Lexington has a bright future.
Ann B. Bakhaus
President, Kentucky Eagle Inc.
Lexington
Gray’s experience key
Jim Gray grew Gray Construction with his siblings into a multibillion-dollar company. He managed the business and his employees and was respected and successful enough to seek political office. This is a significant part of what made him a great mayor for Lexington.
He stood up fiercely throughout the CentrePointe matter and most recently removed the statues of Confederate generals from the courthouse square. Gray’s efforts meant this highly charged task was accomplished without protests and the statues were moved to Lexington Cemetery.
Gray can use reasoned negotiations to achieve collective goals. He can forge strong relationships in Washington for the benefit of the 6th District. He has never believed that he could fight alone in a cockpit or that those with different opinions are the enemy. Rather, he relies on the advice and opinions of those around him to be a servant for the public’s good.
Linda Carroll
Lexington
We need McGrath
There is so much lying in the Trump White House. As Barbara Bush said, “Look in your own house.” We must stop lying to ourselves.
This has been a year of slash-and-burn politics: repeal but never replace; more jobs, less pay; trillions in corporate tax cuts; deregulate then destroy; contracts broken; shameless politicians and gerrymandering voters.
Kentucky education and our teachers and students have suffered verbal abuse and financial theft. We don’t care for whom you voted into Frankfort before this. Now you get it. So hug your children hard then vote every greedy, lying incumbent out.
We’re voting for Amy McGrath for the 6th District congressional seat. Rep. Andy Barr votes for the money men. McGrath pledges her votes to support and protect the people. As a retired veteran, she knows how to handle flack and real-time decision making.
Thank McGrath for her service by sending her to Congress.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
Shafer can deliver
Sandy Shafer is a very hard worker. She is accountable and she delivers. If you live in the 11th Council District, consider voting for her.
Having served on the Urban County Council representing the 10th District, she learned how government works and how to be an effective council member.
Recently, I had the opportunity to work with her on one of my community non-profit projects. I knew she was very knowledgeable about local government and felt that she would be an excellent show host for a radio program with Lexington Community Radio, WLXU-LPFM.
She proved me right and was an amazing volunteer. Her show, LEXBUILD IT, was engaging, informative and entertaining as she addressed a host of “how to” matters around local government, parks and more. Please consider voting for Sandy Shafer.
Debra A. Hensley
President and Founder,
Lexington Community Radio, Inc.
Former Urban County Council member
Young’s misguided charge
Here we go again: another person makes denigrating comments about military veterans. Their fallback is to call them “murderers” or “war criminals.” I have a hunch that none of these naysayers are veterans themselves because no veteran would ever describe a fellow veteran that way.
Geoff Young, 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate, has referred to Lt. Col. Amy McGrath as a “war criminal.” McGrath served with honor. If Young would check out her credentials, he would find they far outweigh anything Young brings to the district.
Veterans will close ranks and protect fellow veterans and they will remember Young’s hateful comments. Everyone has a right to their opinion, and soldiers have defended this country to preserve his right to do so, even if narrow-minded comments boil my blood.
Robert B. Dalton
American Legion
7th District Commander
Lexington
Election letters: Letters regarding the May 22 primary are limited to 150 words and must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, May 7. No letters from candidates, their staffs or family members.
Comments