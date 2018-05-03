Teaching requires long days

This is to inform a recent letter writer of the true time required of a teacher.
I taught for more than three decades. I started my work day at 6:30 a.m. and left school at about 4 p.m. unless there was a late meeting. I then went home and graded papers and planned for three hours every night.
Summers were spent “upgrading” my training in college on my own dime. The remaining summer hardly compensated for the extra hours I put in every day during the school year
One spring, my husband told me that if I planned to teach the following fall, he was moving out. That`s when I retired.
So before anyone writes an ill-informed opinion, get the facts straight. Then they won’t embarrass themselves.
Elizabeth Kikuchi
Lexington
Comments