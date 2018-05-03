Gorton can lead us

I have had the pleasure of knowing Linda Gorton for nearly a decade. Her background as a registered nurse and her long service as Urban County Council and council-at-large member and then as vice mayor have given her wide experience in local government and issues affecting the community.
She is kind, considerate, composed, competent and she listens to all points of view. I cannot think of a better person to lead Lexington into the future. (And, dog lovers, thank Gorton for our dog parks.)
Elizabeth Pattengill
Lexington
Comments