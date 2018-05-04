Solve the drug crisis? Simple!

Regarding the April 6 commentary by University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto on the drug problem:
From 1969 to 1973, I was a state probation and parole officer for adult offenders. The last two years I had the entire caseload for drug offenders in Fayette County.
I had a 93% success rate. It was instructed by Dr. Maxie Mattyby who curated ‘Rational Behavior Therapy’. It worked then and would work now.
There is no need for billions of dollars to be wasted on programs that failed in the 1970’s. No wonder the state is broke. Educators, therapists and social workers will rip through all these billions like a tornado with no positive results. No wonder the Herald-Leader reported Kentucky was one of the most corrupt states in the union.
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
