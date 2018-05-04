One-and-dumb-and-dumber

Most true fans of college basketball think the one-and-done era is an experiment concocted by the NCAA and the NBA to flood the NBA with a constant stream of fresh talent.
If that was their goal then they succeeded, but, at what price? Fans want to see progression and development of college players. You see maybe five months of development before they jump towards fortune and fame. The lure of the almighty dollar is too hard for most young men to pass up, instead of getting an education and degree.
The NCAA is nothing more than a gateway to utopian dreams. The NBA is ruining college basketball. Major League Baseball and the National Football League have the right mindset about athletes leaving school early. The NBA and the NCAA have to stop one-and-done now.
Marty Fields
Lexington
