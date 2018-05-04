The Social Staircase in the new $201 million University of Kentucky Student Center on Avenue of Champions.
Letters to the Editor

Palatial UK student center has dubious value

May 04, 2018 08:54 PM

The University of Kentucky spent $200 million on its new student center, a stately pleasure dome if ever there was one.

What can you buy for that? That is enough to pay the salaries of 3,500 high-school teachers for a year or 8,000 semesters of medical student scholarships.

If invested at a 6 percent rate of return it would generate $12 million a year — forever. If applied toward faculty salaries it could make UK academically comparable to any school in the country.

Why spend such a wad of money on a student center? According to John Herbst, the student center director, “We want prospective students to say ‘Wow, I have to be part of this university.’” All that money for advertising?

The goal of a university should be to transfer knowledge and stimulate creativity. You don’t need a magnificent edifice for that.

Price Sewell

Lexington

