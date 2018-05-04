Palatial UK student center has dubious value

The University of Kentucky spent $200 million on its new student center, a stately pleasure dome if ever there was one.
What can you buy for that? That is enough to pay the salaries of 3,500 high-school teachers for a year or 8,000 semesters of medical student scholarships.
If invested at a 6 percent rate of return it would generate $12 million a year — forever. If applied toward faculty salaries it could make UK academically comparable to any school in the country.
Why spend such a wad of money on a student center? According to John Herbst, the student center director, “We want prospective students to say ‘Wow, I have to be part of this university.’” All that money for advertising?
The goal of a university should be to transfer knowledge and stimulate creativity. You don’t need a magnificent edifice for that.
Price Sewell
Lexington
Comments