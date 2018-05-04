Writer wants deeper dive into Derby owners’ stories

I enjoyed the article on who owns the Kentucky Derby horses, but I wish you’d gone a bit deeper. Telling your audience that someone got rich by being a hedge-fund manager or an international star architect is interesting but superficial.
What we’d like to know is how these people got into these positions. What were they born to, what are their real stories? Can you do a follow-up piece that tackles the deeper backgrounds of these remarkable — or just lucky — people?
And just how profitable are these horses? What is the net return on investment for a typical Derby contender?
Graham Pohl
Lexington
Comments