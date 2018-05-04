Have you seen these men? McConnell, Paul elude Danville constituents

For months a group of Danville citizens has tried unsuccessfully to gain an audience with our U.S. senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. We traveled to their Kentucky offices, offered to arrange a town hall and asked to meet whenever their schedules permitted. But it seems they were too busy to see us.
We offered to make the drive to Washington to meet with them while they were in session. Again, we were turned down.
If our senators cannot find such time within the space of an entire year, we must conclude they have little regard for or interest in the concerns of the citizens they presume to represent. They do, however, find time to attend fund-raising events.
We need representatives who listen to the people and make decisions based upon the input of a cross-section of the population, not just those who support them financially.
Joanie Lukins, Charlotta Bright Norby and Susan Weston
Danville
