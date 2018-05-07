Letters to the editor on March 22 primary

Gray a problem solver
I have had the distinct honor to have worked for the last four mayors of Lexington. The one common factor was that they were great problem solvers. Each had specific issues that were important and each followed a tried-and-true procedure for finding solutions.
Jim Gray stood out. He took on the economic recession and the police and fire pension underfunding and did not take the easy way out by kicking the can down the road.
He did not use the simple solution of laying off employees and he sat down with all parties involved and worked out a compromise.
We need his kind of intestinal fortitude and willingness to do the work to solve our country’s major issues, like a living wage for all, equal pay for women, affordable health care and the healing of the division in America. He can be counted on to work hard toward solutions.
Tom Sweeney
Lexington
Young an antagonist
The April 27 letter warning people not to vote for Geoff Young, a Democratic candidate for the 6th District congressional seat, deserves explanation.
The letter was written by a former Independent candidate who ran against former Green Party candidate Young. The current race against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr includes Independent candidate Rikka Wallin, who is not connected to the letter condemning Young.
Young’s proclivity for name-calling and attacks on anyone disagreeing with him is contrary to the Green Party (and Independent) attempts to address issues not currently well-handled by government. Young’s pledge to destroy the Democratic Party from within makes him an antagonist rather than an advocate for productive change.
Registered Democrats can vote against their party May 22 or vote for someone they think can beat Barr.
Steve Olshewsky
Lexington
Thomas for Congress
Jim Gray and Amy McGrath are fine Democratic candidates to replace Rep. Andy Barr and I would happily vote for either against any Republican in the general election. However, their experience and skills are executive, not deliberative legislative.
State Sen. Reggie Thomas is the only candidate in the race who has legislative experience. I did not vote for him in the last primary because I thought he was too much a machine politician. Now it seems the machine, and the Herald-Leader with it, has inexcusably abandoned him.
Thomas has worked seriously, conscientiously under adverse conditions in the state Senate to represent the best interests of the people of this district in general. He has earned my vote.
Alice Christ
Lexington
Gorton cherishes city
A candidate with the most Urban County Council experience. A woman who lives spiritual values. A woman of integrity.
A woman who is present and active in many community events. A woman who cares about quality of life versus urban sprawl.
A woman who has served as council member, member of many council sub-committees and vice mayor. A woman who is conscientious, diplomatic and cares deeply about our community.
Who is this woman? Linda Gorton. Please vote for Gorton for mayor on May 22.
Jan Mullaney
Lexington
O’Brien for judge
Eileen O’Brien is running for Fayette Circuit Judge Family Court. Being a good judge requires intellect and demeanor. Family Court presents frequent unpleasant disputes and at times no good choices. Many litigants are disgruntled and it's easy to become impatient in such circumstances.
I've known her for many years and she has the brains and temperament to perform well at this difficult job. She's been a successful lawyer and will succeed in this if given the opportunity.
Paul F. Guthrie
Lexington
Clarke a known leader
Having known Harry Clarke since the 1960s, I am confident in asking other Lexingtonians to vote for him for council-at-large member on May 22, as I will do.
Harry Clarke has the skills, ethics and insight that can again make him an effective leader for this city he loves.
Martha M. Browning
Lexington
Collateral damage
I wonder if congressional candidate Amy McGrath would be so proud if she had to go to the site where she bombed and see the gore of a leg here and a head there, blood and guts strewn about. Those guts belonged to some mother’s son or husband. Maybe she would like to be the one to deliver the news “I am sorry to inform you that I just killed your loved one”.
Joseph E. Long
Lexington
