NRA: Lead, don’t posture

The National Rifle Association’s reaction to the youth demonstrations against gun violence in the United States was typical of its public stance — blaming this movement on adults “manipulating” students.
The NRA reflexively rejects even modest efforts to address this issue. With its membership and money, it should be a leader in efforts to replicate strategies for confronting gun violence. It could help mine the experiences of governments in Western Europe, Canada, and Australia that have proved quite successful.
Instead, the NRA equates attempts to promote responsible gun ownership and use with the total rejection of Second Amendment rights. The NRA has assumed the mantle of leadership and must focus more on the multiple needs of the victims of gun violence. We are expecting more comprehensive and sophisticated responses and less posturing about “constitutional rights.”
William Poole
Lexington
