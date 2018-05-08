Rifle House Cemetery is a Commonwealth War Graves Commission burial ground for the dead of the First World War located near Ypres, Belgium on the Western Front.
Letters to the Editor

U.S. shaped by our history

May 08, 2018 08:05 PM

I was totally overwhelmed by the informative, touching article about the University of Kentucky’s 2018 Bingham Seminar (World War I Memory).

Why aren’t the wars that America has been involved in, either directly or indirectly, in our school textbooks? What our country and our people did in the past is why we have evolved and become who we all are now.

I applaud this student group and their professors for undertaking this trip back in time to discover how all Americans were affected by the past. Learning is wonderful. If it could only be in our history books, how much more we would learn.

Patricia White

Nicholasville

