We are disabling public discourse

You’ve probably heard that panhandling is now considered free speech, protected by the First Amendment, according to recent court decisions. But what exactly is free speech?
We know from our history that our Founders wanted us to “participate in the public discourse.” James Madison famously wrote that the purpose of such discourse would be for us to share “the power that knowledge gives.”
What does panhandling add to that? Obviously, nothing. It seems the politicians nowadays, and their extremist judges, see free speech as merely the right to say whatever you want without being arrested. They don’t care if anyone hears us.
So, abolishing the broadcasters’ Fairness Doctrine and net neutrality is a not a problem for the politicians. It’s a problem for us because they’re disabling the public discourse. Sen. Mitch McConnell likes to say that “money is speech.” That refers to his favorite tactic for reducing the public discourse to a privileged discourse.
Tom Louderback
Louisville
