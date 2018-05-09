Russian energy interference

The fake-news Trump collusion myth promoted by the media about Russian meddling in our elections has kept from view the much more sinister and damaging Russian interference to our nation’s economy and defense.
The U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology released a report detailing how the Russians are using social media to disrupt our energy markets. Russian operatives have promoted protests to block pipeline construction (notably, the Dakota Access Pipeline), fracking initiatives and oil and gas extraction projects. The committee identified thousands of documents from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram linked to the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based company established by the Russian government.
Between 2015 and 2017, IRA created 4,334 accounts across Twitter and Facebook, producing 9,097 posts or tweets on U.S. energy policy. The Russian government funneled money for decades through surrogates to environmental groups hostile to U.S. and European energy development. This has caused the Europeans to look for outside sources of energy.
Gazprom, a Russian company, now supplies Europe with 40% of its natural gas. Currently a new Russian pipeline Nord Stream 2 is in the approval process with Germany already approving it. How effective can NATO be when it runs on Russian energy?
George Tomaich
Lexington
