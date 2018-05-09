Give Mueller time

From the outset of the Robert Mueller investigation, the president has repeatedly claimed “no collusion, no collusion.” Recently, the intensity of the president’s attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller increased, along with rumors that the president is considering firing him. But why?
First, let’s be clear: There is no document labeled “Collusion Plan.” The Russians are way too smart for that. However, Trump’s business records are the paper trail for his dealings with the Russians which may show the relationship establishing collusion. The intensity of the president’s tweets corresponds to Mueller’s team examining and unraveling those records. Trump stated that examining those records constitutes a red line, acknowledging Trump is worried what “follow the money” may show.
Russian oligarchs using Vneshtorgbank and Deutsche Bank laundered billions of dollars yearly in a scheme called “Global Laundromat.” Trump’s sale of property to those same oligarchs may be part of that scheme. Oligarch Aras Agalarov, Vladimir Putin’s builder, served as a liaison between Trump and Putin. It was Agalarov’s son who arranged the June 6 meeting with Donald Jr. during the presidential campaign. Unraveling financial records takes time. Congress should ensure Mueller has that time.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
