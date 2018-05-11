Vote for your life

Vote as if your life depends on it. It does. Your healthy life. Your educated life. Your working life. Your family life. Your retired life.
Vote for social workers. Vote for teachers. Vote for students. Vote for professors and scientists. Vote for workers.
Quit voting for privateers of our public good; those who merely say “coal”, “Obama”, “Hillary”, “Pelosi” and expect voters to respond like drooling dogs.
The white, male good-ol’-boy Republican Party is rotten to the core; the core is rotten too.
Kentucky knows about big blue waves. Right now it needs a big blue tsunami to sweep the current cruel corruptors out of state and local public offices.
Vote. Our lives depend on it.
Ramona Rush
Lexington
