Letters to the editor: May 22 primary

Vote for your life
Vote as if your life depends on it. It does. Your healthy life. Your educated life. Your working life. Your family life. Your retired life.
Vote for social workers. Vote for teachers. Vote for students. Vote for professors and scientists. Vote for workers.
Quit voting for privateers of our public good; those who merely say “coal”, “Obama”, “Hillary”, “Pelosi” and expect voters to respond like drooling dogs.
The white, male good-ol’-boy Republican Party is rotten to the core; the core is rotten too.
Kentucky knows about big blue waves. Right now it needs a big blue tsunami to sweep the current cruel corruptors out of state and local public offices.
Vote. Our lives depend on it.
Ramona Rush
Lexington
Gorton has background
We are again very fortunate in Lexington-Fayette County to have another outstanding citizen willing to serve as our mayor. Linda Gorton has proven her character, her dedication to public service, her superior abilities to lead and her vision for our community. Gorton is a person who quickly recognizes problems and has a proven ability to solve the problems before they grow into larger problems. She has the valuable experience she gained as council member, council member at-large and vice mayor. I urge everyone to vote for Linda Gorton for mayor on May 22.
George Mills
Lexington
Stinnett experienced
I support Kevin Stinnett’s candidacy for mayor of Lexington. His profile as small-business owner, councilmember and community volunteer make him uniquely qualified for the post.
Most importantly, he brings energy and vigor to the position, attributes that are key in these changing times. His experience on the Urban County Council has centered on issues acknowledged to be critical in our community: substance abuse (Stinnett helped to create the Substance Abuse Violence Intervention Office), public safety ( he served on the Police and Fire Task Force) and education (he helped to bring Career Academies to Lexington high schools).
Financial knowledge is rare in public servants, but Stinnett has the education and career focus that allowed him to help establish Lexington’s first debt management plan and to serve as chair of city’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.
Lindy Karns
Lexington
Shafer right for 11th
Residents of the 11th District have a unique opportunity to vote for Sandy Shafer, a lifelong resident of Lexington who attended the University of Kentucky, raised her family here and has always worked hard to make Lexington a great place to live and work. No one is better prepared or more willing to serve than Shafer. She has served as a district representative in the past so her qualifications, expertise and knowledge of how government works are proven facts. Not only will her reasonable approach be an asset on the council but she can fill the needs of the 11th District from the first day. I have worked with her in various capacities for many years and I can assure you her integrity, sincerity and volunteer service are unsurpassed. There is no better person to represent you on the council than Sandy Shafer.
Gloria Martin
Former 12th District council member
Lexington
