Political buyer beware

I was saddened to read Tom Eblen’s piece on the plight of Eddie Devine, the businessman and Donald Trump voter who fears bankruptcy because he may not be able to find enough ... shall we say, pigmentally gifted?... employees to keep his firm afloat.
After all, who could have imagined that his presidential choice’s predilection for demonizing or deporting anyone with even a hint of that “south-of-the-Rio-Grande” je-ne-sais-quois might lead to a chilling effect on those willing to toil on his behalf?
Still, I hope Devine is thanking his lucky stars for the robust social and health-care safety net the GOP have constructed for him.
Thanks to new tax legislation, Devine can sleep soundly in the knowledge that as long as he restricts himself to earning less than $19,000 a year, his family can live in the lap of luxury by not having to pay any taxes.
This is a wonderful example of the maxim, “you get what you vote for” and Devine is now getting his. I hope the next time he comes across a greasy swindler with a dodgy toupee and a fondness for the phrase, “trust me,” he’ll remember that other old adage heard across used-car lots: “caveat emptor.”
Paul Slusarewicz
Lexington
