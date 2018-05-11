Paper’s tortured priorities

It is telling that the Herald-Leader would dedicate the top of the front page to news about President Donald Trump’s nominee to the CIA being grilled about whether torture is morally wrong.
Gina Haspel is such an excellent choice for this position and was continually bullied by California Sen. Kamala Harris screeching, “It’s a yes or no question.”
We were at war. How often do we harass our returning veterans with questions like, “Did you kill someone while you were fighting for our country and was it morally wrong?”
The really big news of the day was exactly where I knew it would be: on the last page. Didn’t you think it was huge that Trump had managed to get three American hostages released from North Korea? Or might that shine the tiniest bit of positive light on him, which seems to be firmly against Herald-Leader policy?
I guess we’ll never be back to the journalism of yesteryear, when the paper was useful for finding out what is happening in the world. Now we are only apprised of what you want to tell us. Perhaps journalists should just be called storytellers.
Pat Nussbaum
Nicholasville
