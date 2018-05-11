Flee the commonwealth, graduates

This time of year many thousands are graduating from schools, colleges and universities all wishing to start the next phase of their lives. I have one message for them: Don’t do it in Kentucky.
You will never be as vital, energetic, ambitious and creative as you are today, so you must use these forces to project yourself into the greater world of possibilities. You are living in a rare moment in American economic history where the America outside of Kentucky and Appalachia needs you desperately. Brain surgeons and carpenters are needed
If you can pick up a hammer and drive a nail straight you can work in the surging Southwest construction industry. If your interests are in starting your own business, go west or south because that’s where the wealthy customers are.
Don’t believe the hype that some big company or organization is coming to Kentucky or Appalachia to rescue the people. If anyone comes at all they come to take advantage of the labor discrepancies between the national average your present poverty wage.
The only way to win economically is to move your labor to where the wages are the highest and to where costs are reasonable.
Ken C. Arnold
Lexington
