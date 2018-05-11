Responses to Joel Pett cartoon

McGrath prepared for office
As a knee-jerk liberal, I have long been a fan of Joel Pett and his cartoons.
But as a Vietnam infantry veteran who was damned glad to have air support when we needed it, I must take exception to the May 10 political cartoon. Yes, Lt. Col McGrath was a fighter jock. Also she holds a masters in international-global security from Johns Hopkins University and served as a senior political science instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
She is better qualified for national political office than any of her opponents — of either party. Semper Fidelis.
Richard M. Renfro
Lexington
We need fresh faces, ideas
I take exception to Joel Pett’s May 10 cartoon. What is wrong with a candidate having war experience and little political experience? We need fresh faces and fresh ideas in Washington.
Our current representative apparently follows typical conservative Republican cant, ala the Koch brothers and their ilk. We need more women in Congress and other political offices. With her experience in combat, maybe Amy McGrath will not be so eager to rush into every squabble in the Arab world and let them fight it out among themselves.
I am voting for McGrath in the May 22 primary. I know that Pett is a well-respected cartoonist, but I still think he has a terrible time drawing people. Thank you for running other cartoonists occasionally who can draw better.
William E. Ellis
Lexington
