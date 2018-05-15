Letters on Tuesday primary, unendorsed candidate response

Gorton caring, careful
I hope all Herald-Leader readers will support Linda Gorton for mayor. Voters new to Lexington may not have had the chance to see Gorton in action as vice mayor and council member, so here are some things you should know.
Gorton studies the details and finds reasonable, practical solutions to the issues facing our city, from public safety to finances, from smart growth to family-friendly policies. She is a master at bringing people together to solve problems. She has a cool head and a caring heart. Lexington needs Gorton as our mayor.
Eleanor Sutter
Lexington
Shafer hardworking
Sandy Shafer stands out among 11th District Urban County Council candidates because she alone has been a previous council member. With 13 years of experience representing the 10th District, she has the institutional knowledge of how local government works and a proven track record of being a dedicated public servant.
Due to redistricting in 2011, Sandy now lives in the 11th District and welcomes this opportunity to represent its citizens. As a former constituent, I can personally verify her reputation as a hard-working representative. Other 10th District voters agreed with my assessment because we elected — and re-elected — Shafer for six consecutive terms.
I hope the voters in the 11th District recognize the positive political windfall they will receive by electing Shafer.
Janet Cabaniss
Lexington
Mers a fighter, unifier
I have had the opportunity to work with Josh Mers on causes important to the quality of life for Lexington’s residents, and he is a great leader. We are fortunate to have people like Mers deciding to run for office this year, and he will be a great addition to the Kentucky House as representative for District 88.
The attack on our schools and teachers is unacceptable and it will take new leaders who know how to fight against these policies that will further damage the ability to educate Kentucky’s children. Mers is the best candidate to bring people together and stand up for Kentucky’s working families, schools and teachers.
Joseph Miniard
Lexington
Stinnett cares for city
I’ve known Kevin Stinnett for more than 25 years and have always been impressed by his desire to make his community a better place to live. He first ran for office because city government officials would not put lights on the ball fields at Kenawood Park; he promised to get lights installed and kept that promise when he was elected to represent the 6th Council District.
As an at-large representative he has continued to work for Lexington, helping to create the Substance Abuse and Violence Intervention program and voting for more police officers and equipment for police and firefighters. As chair of the budget committee, he has insight on issues that will shape Lexington’s future.
Lexington is going to face a lot of challenges in the years ahead and we need a strong, dynamic leader to guide us. Stinnett has demonstrated the commitment and ability to be that leader.
Steven Scrivner
Nicholasville
For Congress, choose the pro-peace candidate
Two issues outweigh all the others: preventing a nuclear war and the total corruption of the “Democratic” Party.
Both Jim Gray and Amy McGrath are aggressive, reckless, ignorant neocons who will make a nuclear war more likely, not less. On foreign policy, they’re identical to Andy Barr.
But they’re much more corrupt than Barr. They knowingly joined a conspiracy of 122 “Democrats” who have been violating Kentucky’s election laws since 2015 (or before) in order to rig “Democratic” primaries. My civil lawsuit is now before the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. I also filed a criminal complaint with the FBI on Feb. 22.
So the choice is between Barr — an aggressive, reckless neocon — and three “Democrats” who are all of those things and are also unindicted, election-rigging felons. Kentucky would be better off with an honest warmonger in Washington than a crooked one.
Or you could vote for me, the only Democrat who has a chance to beat the appalling Barr this year. All five of the other “Democrats” are certain losers. I’ll make sure none of them wins in November by sabotaging their campaign.
Yours in Peace,
Geoff Young
Democrat, Congress 6th
Candidate videos: See videos of Lexington mayoral candidates at their meetings with the Herald-Leader editorial board on Kentucky.com/opinion.
Comments