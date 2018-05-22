Diamond in the rough

The Harrodsburg Road intersection with Pasadena and Alexandria drives has turned into a debacle.
I’m sure that after the crossover diamond was completed several years ago to move traffic more efficiently under New Circle Road, the city has been hard at work looking for remedies to the gridlocks and bottlenecks that occur at the intersection twice daily during rush hours (and even afterward in the morning) caused by backups from the traffic signals at New Circle.
Vehicles trying to access the left-turn lane onto New Circle past the underpass delay turning and straight traffic trying to leave Alexandria Drive, because some vehicles will not clear the intersection.
I’m looking forward to hearing soon about progress being made to correct the massive traffic jams created by the diamond. I’m sure the mayor’s staff is hard at work on it as well.
Hal Leet
Lexington
