Not a wild cat fan

For too long, cats have been allowed to roam and invade the lives of others without rules or codes of conduct. We are held responsible for our animals, but only canines.
Cat owners are not held to any accountability, yet cats damage wildlife and property. Wild dogs are put down, yet we feed wild cats and protect them. Domestic cats climb fences and maim baby animals.
Wild animals hunt for food, and that is part of life. Domestic cats do not hunt for food, they do it for sport. I hear cat owners say it is a natural instinct for cats to do this. Natural instinct or not, it is cruel, and I won’t allow it in my yard. It is my right as a property owner to protect what is in my yard. Local ordinances need to change to protect everyone, not just cats.
Carol Becknell
Lexington
Comments