Watch out, Lexington walkers

I am exasperated by and afraid of the drivers in Lexington. We live close to downtown and walk the city streets daily. We love the proximity to downtown attractions, but walking to and from them has become dangerous.
Cars often break the speed limits and drive through red lights. A “walk” signal is no guarantee of safe passage for a pedestrian, particularly when vehicles are determined to make turns as the yellow light turns to red. Another hazard for walkers is the failure of many if not most drivers to use their turn signals.
Perhaps the city could invest in cameras at particularly busy intersections to photograph and ticket those breaking the law. A public-service campaign might make drivers aware of the need to use turn signals.
Lexington is a beautiful, highly walkable city. Please keep it safe for those who walk.
Marilyn Hilliard
Lexington
Comments