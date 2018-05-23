Stop ‘witch hunt’ against Trump

Vote out those legislators who voted to sustain the investigative group to destroy President Donald Trump. They show a lack of concern for the taxpayer. They show that a giant witch hunt is more important than the nation.
The people put Trump in office because of his policies about taxes, immigration, constitutional rights and a strong country. The opposition proposed nothing meaningful.
Now the deceitful, sore losers are continuing their witch hunt and investigating Trump’s associates and delving into all the facets of his personal life. To reveal Trump’s sins will hurt his family, something that only sick, callous people want and find pleasing.
Cannot government waste be curtailed?
Alfred A. Brown Jr.
Winchester
