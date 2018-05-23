No meds, no tape for this vet

I am a 100-percent service-connected disabled veteran of the U.S. Army and I suffer with chronic pain. The Department of Veterans Affairs has pushed its patients to find alternative ways to combat pain. Forty percent of veterans have been taken off pain medication, just like me.
My physical therapist tried taping my foot because of plantar fasciitis — the same foot that has a prosthetic ankle. The taping worked great and I contacted my doctor at the Lexington VA Medical Center to obtain a prescription for the tape that helped to alleviate my pain. I was told that the tape is too expensive to simply hand out.
So, I cannot have a narcotic for pain relief because narcotics are dangerous. I cannot have tape for my service-connected troubles because tape is too expensive. Where is the justification in taking pain medication away and not allowing me to have tape?
Charles Kincaid
Lawrenceburg
