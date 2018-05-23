Teacher flight likely from state

Every year school districts look at the colleges and universities for those bright, young graduates to fill openings at their schools. It is a competitive race. These graduates are also looking for jobs, especially the ones that pay best.
The starting salary for teachers is never very good, so school districts for years have sweetened the pot with good medical programs and pensions. The recent cuts in pay and retirement benefits will chase those good, bright teachers to other states.
Next year, the quality of teachers may go down because other states will hire the top Kentucky teachers if something is not done. Kentucky legislators are responsible for the education of all the children of this state. It’s time they lived up to their responsibilities.
Tom Walters
Nicholasville
