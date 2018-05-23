Palisades a backyard gem

The Palisades region of the Kentucky River stretching across the southern border of Fayette County is a gem worth exploring for all Kentuckians. We have been blessed with the opportunity to work for Boone Creek Outdoors on Old Richmond Road in Lexington for the past year.
Each day we are reminded how unique this property is and what potential it holds to showcase conservation, ecotourism and the rich history of the area – all within a 20-minute drive from downtown Lexington.
Since Boone Creek Outdoors’ opening in August 2017, we have been able to share this slice of Kentucky heaven with guests from all over the country. From the picturesque limestone gorge to the clear, blue waters of Boone Creek, visitors quickly forget they are still in Lexington.
We hope Lexingtonians will make the short drive to experience a part of their backyard they may never have known existed.
Landon Sallee and Emily Davis
Lexington
Comments