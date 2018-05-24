Group-led outrage

A paraphrase from Mark Twain: “Individuals can act incredibly stupid, but they can’t hold a candle to the stupidity produced by a group of individuals in a conference room.”
The 2018 omnibus bill that Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer and Reps. Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi hatched for President Donald Trump’s reluctant signature is a typical product of that insightful truth.
One of many examples in the omnibus bill is the $500 million allocated to Planned Parenthood. During the 2012-2016 election cycles, that organization spent $38.9 million through PACs in support of Democrats and a whopping $6,000 in support of Republicans. It intends to spend another $20 million in support of Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections. Where is the outrage?
Recent individual examples include the $10 million that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has spent in search of a crime and Sen. John McCain’s vindictive thumbs-down that stopped the repeal of Obamacare.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington
Comments