Look in the mirror, voters

In the last 43 years there have been two Republican governors: the present one and a one-term governor in 2003. I believe there has been one Republican-majority legislature during that time — the current one.
Perhaps we should continue electing governors and legislatures making promises they know will not be possible. Then in 10 or 15 years the state debt will be $60 billion-plus. At that point the debt solution will be truly ridiculous, and untold numbers of Kentuckians will be hurt.
Elections have consequences. Reflect on your past voting choices, and ask if your vote played a role in the teacher pension problem.
David Porter
