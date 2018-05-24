Trump disobeys God

How much longer can Christians sell out their values and religion to support Donald Trump?
Trump consistently bears false witness through his almost daily falsehoods, sexually knows women who are not his wife, consistently takes the Lord’s name in vain, steals and greedily covets others’ belongings. The 10 Commandments are just words that do not apply to Trump.
He is an unworthy Christian role model who will spend eternity with Satan in hell because he is unrepentant of his deeds.
Those who support Trump will have a very hard time explaining to God on their Judgment Day why they backed someone who consistently did not put his trust in the Lord and someone who disobeyed so many of God’s commandments.
Gene Lockhart
Lexington
