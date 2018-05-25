Leave it to higher power

Webster’s definition of “evangelical” includes “militant or crusading zeal, fundamentalist, agreement with the Christian gospel especially as it is presented in the four Gospels.”
Even with all that it may not be clear at what point practicing Christians may or may not consider themselves an Evangelical and on what basis he or she does or does not support our current national leadership.
A theologian has proposed that there are two kinds of evangelicals, those who say, “God loves you and so do I” and those who say “God loves me but he can’t stand you.”
Through his weekly Herald-Leader columns, Paul Prather clearly fits the first category. But several letters to the editor excoriate Tom Eblen, Roger Guffey, Teri Carter and the Herald-Leader itself. It might be better for us all to trust a higher power to make that judgment.
Ernest Henninger
Harrodsburg
