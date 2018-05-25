Questions about asbestos on the pennisula

Your article on asbestos on the Squires Road peninsula raises some questions. Asbestos is not a “hazardous waste;” it is a “special waste” that can be disposed of in an authorized Subtitle D (non-hazardous) landfill (double liner and leachate collection system and groundwater monitoring).
Who at Kentucky American Water authorized placing the asbestos piping in an unauthorized unpermitted, unlined, unmonitored landfill?
Who authorized abandoning that landfill without closing it so as to prevent inadvertent exposure to others, especially children? Who advised, and who authorized, Kentucky American to sell the land “as is” without proper remediation of the site? No matter when it was put there, why did KAW not report it and undertake remediation?
And why did the school district have to do due diligence to find the problem? KAW should have disclosed, especially knowing it would be the site of a school. Perhaps the peninsula should be set aside in perpetuity as a wild area where people do not go, just a trail and fence around it and signs reading “Warning, asbestos, a known cause of cancer in humans, has been found on this land. Do not enter except with proper asbestos protection.”
Dick Shore
Retired biologist, industrial engineer
Lexington
Comments