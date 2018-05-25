Eblen unfair to Rupp

Tom Eblen reported last month about segregation in Lexington at the time of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s assassination. He stated that at the University of Kentucky, “White fans at ballgames waved Confederate flags and sang ‘Dixie.’ Basketball coach Adolph Rupp didn’t want black players on his team.”
Nothing could be further from the truth.
I have been a UK fan for more than 60 years. I never saw Confederate flags waved from the stands, nor have I ever heard ‘Dixie’ played. I never believed, nor have I seen evidence, that Rupp was a racist. He did coach black players in high school in Illinois before coming to UK. Most of the 40 years he coached at UK, the Southeastern Conference would not allow blacks to participate. How could Rupp have signed or played them?
Rupp should not have received a bad rap for this.
Donald R. Curtis
Nicholasville
Comments