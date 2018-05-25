Blasting it out of the park

A recent concert at Whitaker Bank Ballpark was more than loud. It rattled the earth. Many concertgoers left early and I believe it was because of the excessive noise. I phoned the Lexington 311 line but a lady told me there was nothing she could do because "It's a concert". I tried to explain we have lots of concerts here, but nothing like this. She ignored me. How do we set a decibel level on concerts held in neighborhoods? Why do the residents have to deal with this abuse? And how is loud better?
Donna C. Jennings
Lexington
Comments