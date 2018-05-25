Courage to act

President Donald Trump has waged a war against the deep state and those in our federal government who would mitigate the power of the president. He has been largely successful in getting rid of people who prevented him from acting out his ruling fantasy.
When it becomes necessary to dissolve the present form of government, will the American people have the courage to change the government to preserve their rights and freedom and the effective operation of our country?
Will Congress have the fortitude to ensure the president doesn’t obscure the rights, freedom and best management practices for the people they represent?
Will Americans have the courage to demand their rights and freedom while ensuring best management practices for our country?
If Congress and the people are not willing to challenge the executive power we will succumb to an authoritative form of government that could reduce our freedom and rights.
Harold Trainer
Prospect
