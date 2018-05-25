Family planning prevents abortions

It is estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that publicly funded family planning services helped women prevent 1.9 million unintended pregnancies per year (2015 estimates).
Furthermore, of these pregnancies, it is estimated that 42 percent, about 840,000, would have ended in abortions. (Guttmacher Institute, New England Journal of Medicine, 2016)
By oppressing family planning providers, the actions of right-wing zealots and the Trump administration are causing hundreds of thousands of additional abortions every year.
Richard Franklin
Lexington
Comments