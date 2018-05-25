Absolute outrage at latest school shooting

I am absolutely outraged over this latest shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. When will our feckless Congress do something about it?
When will common sense override the groundless mantra of “Second Amendment rights”? Go back and read the Second Amendment.
When will Congress call out the National Rifle Association, a once-respectable organization, for its cowardly reliance on bad policy which only serves its political ego?
When will they stand up to validate their “concern” instead of relying on “thoughts and prayers”?
Do something.
Barbara Smith
Versailles
